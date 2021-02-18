ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt says debt servicing loans remains major fiscal challenge

  • It was further stated that the provincial surplus of Rs. 255 billion reflects healthy fiscal position of the provinces. The whole scenario transpires better fiscal management.
Ali Ahmed 18 Feb 2021

The Finance Ministry has stated that debt servicing of huge domestic and external loans accumulated over the past one decade remains a major fiscal challenge.

The ministry while referencing an article appearing in a section of press, stated that during the first half of current financial year 2020-21, the Consolidated Primary Balance reflected a surplus of Rs. 337 billion (0.7 percent of the GDP) whereas, the overall Fiscal Balance was restricted to -2.5pc of the GDP against the annual target of 7.1pc.

It was further stated that the provincial surplus of Rs. 255 billion reflects healthy fiscal position of the provinces. The whole scenario transpires better fiscal management.

During the same period, 45pc of FBR Revenue target fixed for the whole year was realized, despite economic slowdown due to resurgence of COVID-19.

Unavoidable expenditures were incurred to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and to help the vulnerable segments of society. However, debt servicing of huge domestic and external loans accumulated over the past one decade is the major fiscal challenge.

Through better debt management efforts are being made to reduce the debt servicing cost. With more revenue collection and controlled expenditures, the targets set for the whole financial year with regard to fiscal and primary balances will be met.

gdp financial consolidated balance govt expenses

Govt says debt servicing loans remains major fiscal challenge

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters