IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh has stated that an agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help increase investment, export, and gross domestic product (GDP) of the country

While talking to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan following acceptance of nomination papers for the upcoming Senate election after scrutiny, he said: “I wanted to share with you another thing that an important agreement has been reached between Pakistan and the IMF and it would help bring investment, increase export, and help increase GDP growth of the country.” The finance minister sounded optimistic that investors and the capital market of the world would be attracted towards Pakistan after the agreement with the IMF. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is different from other leaders because his only interest is to make the people prosperous, increase the respect of the country and its people in the eye of the other countries.

Another thing that makes him different from the leaders of other political parties is that his objective is to protect the national exchequer, and gives it preference over his family, and relatives.

He said that every party and every person has democratic freedom to air their opinion and participate in this process.

The electorate, which in our case is a National Assembly will give a decision as to who will be the member of the Senate, added the finance minister. He said his nomination papers have been accepted, and Pakistan’s Upper House election should be transparent, and expressed the confidence that the PTI will win the Senate election.

IMF gdp PTI Election Commission of Pakistan Dr Hafeez Sheikh

