ANL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 99.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.48%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.44%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
HASCOL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PPL 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
UNITY 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -20.24 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,695 Decreased By ▼ -48.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,682 Decreased By ▼ -86.36 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,506 Decreased By ▼ -54.98 (-0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government will not revise sales tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) rates before the next federal budget, but the corporate sector income tax exemptions may be withdrawn through a Presidential Ordinance or a new Finance Amendment Bill 2021 to be moved to the Parliament before June 2021.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the FBR is not in the process of doing any exercise to raise sales tax rates or withdraw sales tax exemptions.

However, the FBR has finalised the list of the corporate income tax exemptions to be withdrawn from the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

There is a likelihood that the corporate sector income tax exemptions would be withdrawn through a Presidential Ordinance or a Finance Amendment Bill 2021 during the current fiscal year.

Sources said that, “We are exploring all available options including promulgation of Presidential Ordinance or laying a bill before the Parliament for getting approval for abolishing of Corporate Income Tax exemption to generate additional revenue of Rs150 billion to Rs200 billion but nothing is final in this regard".

When asked about downward revision in the revenue collection target, sources stated that we are following the budgetary target of Rs4.9 trillion for current fiscal year and no revision has been made in the tax collection target of the FBR, top officials added.

It is learnt that the FBR has proposed to scale down the revenue collection target from Rs4,963 billion to Rs4,550 billion for 2020-21.

The second proposal is the downward revision in the tax collection target from Rs4,963 billion to Rs4,600 billion for the outgoing fiscal year.

According to sources, if the exemptions are withdrawn before the coming budget, the Ordinance will be made part of the next Finance Bill 2021-22.

Secondly, a Finance Amendment Bill can be moved in the Parliament.

The FBR has finalised corporate sector income tax exemptions up to Rs100-150 billion to be withdrawn from the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The FBR has reviewed the list of corporate tax exemptions under the relevant schedules of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The FBR has identified tax exemption of corporate sector with an estimated cost of Rs100-150 billion that are expected to be withdrawn through Presidential Ordinance. However, if these exemptions are withdrawn in the current fiscal year, it would become effective from the next fiscal year.

It is also learnt that the Finance Bill for the next fiscal year would incorporate the amendments being made in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The working done by the FBR showed that the corporate sector enjoyed income tax exemptions up to Rs150-200 billion and it is yet to be seen how many exemptions would be abolished following approval of the policy makers, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tax FBR Federal Excise Duty income tax Presidential Ordinance

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.