Pakistan

PSL: Motiwala expresses dissatisfaction over traffic jam

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI),...
Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), M Zubair Motiwala, while expressing sheer dissatisfaction over the arrangements made to secure the National Stadium during Pakistan Super League 2021 has said that the return of cricket in metropolis has become the biggest source of nuisance for Karachiites nowadays as more than half of the city’s population suffered terribly for many hours because of poor traffic management plan in which some of the most critical arteries are blocked which is neither acceptable to Karachiites nor to the business community.

“Moreover, two biggest hospitals of Karachi are also situated on a road leading to the National Stadium Road which is also closed for PSL matches.

We have been receiving huge number of complaints from patients and their relatives who are either visiting Agha Khan Hospital or Liaquat National Hospital or National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) which is right next to National Stadium as it has been witnessed that many ambulances rushing towards these hospitals remain stuck up in traffic jams on daily basis which enhances the chances of more casualties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

