Three terrorists killed by security forces in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Mirali area of North Waziristan, military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, attacks on security forces and IED explosions.

The ISPR further said that killed terrorists were affiliated with Aleem Khan Khushali group.