ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA body for revamping agriculture lending system

Abdul Rasheed Azad 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Special Committee on Agriculture has recommended the government and other stakeholders of revamping the existing agriculture lending system to rid the farmers of exploitation of middleman.

The panel meeting held here on Wednesday presided over by convener committee Shandana Gulzar Khan while agreeing upon the proposal to revamp the agriculture lending system to unlock the farmers from the Arthi’s dominated exploitative informal lending mechanism.

The panel debated the role of the banks and micro-finance institutions to cater to the demand of the agricultural credit.

The participants endorsed the digitization of credit, public procurement, advisory and extension services and weather index-based climate insurance pool.

The panel also stressed the need for a phased approach to end the distorted subsidies through a business model of the small farmers.

It was unanimously agreed that structural reforms such as contract farming, professionally managed farmers’ cooperatives and village produce organisations, multiple produce markets and investment in warehousing was pivotal to drive up agro-productivity.

The speaker National Assembly has invited the policy experts and practitioners to critically analyse the NA Committee’s proposed agricultural growth strategy, policy levers, reform instruments and implementation plan, and propose corrective measures where necessary.

The experts, while appreciating the proposed strategy, unanimously stated that a Pro-Small Farmers policy lens was crucial to accelerating sustained agricultural growth rate and rural poverty alleviation.

The convener of the sub-committee explained that the objective of the plan is to accelerate the modernisation of the agriculture sector, so that the sector can generate resources for the sustained development of the economy with a high degree of self-reliance.

Outlining the reform objectives, she remarked that there were twin aims of this reform plan; firstly, to enable the agriculture sector to achieve a sustained growth rate of 7.5 percent per annum by 2027, and secondly, to ensure that the poorest farmer i.e. the small-holder farmer (SHF) can be brought out of slavish poverty.

She added that the intended growth will also have positive additional spillovers i.e. reducing rural poverty, digital financial inclusion, improved food safety, security and quality, bio-diversity, formalisation of the agriculture economy, supporting import substitution as well as support growth of exports (to Central and South Asia and Africa).

Other major components of the strategy included special initiatives for Balochistan, south Punjab, KP, Tharparkar, cotton revival program, oilseed development, low-cost refinance line of credit and credit enhancement for digital production finance, digitization of demand-driven extension content, integrated seed system, agriculture climate change insurance pool (farmer risk transfer mechanism)/satellite-based crop reporting, establishment of Agriculture Development Authority for coordination of reform implementation, linkages with Ehsaas, Kamyab Jawan and the CPEC and incentives for promoting investment in warehousing, contract farming, and farmers produce organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Agriculture agricultural growth Shandana Gulzar Khan

NA body for revamping agriculture lending system

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.