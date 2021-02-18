PARTLY FACETIOUS: Why Maryam preferring long march to no-confidence motion?

“Why do you think Maryam Nawaz is so fixated on the long march over a vote of no confidence?”

“And daddy.”

“What?”

“It’s a process – Maryam Nawaz thinks up what is the best way forward and then she has to convince daddy, there have been times when she spoke of a decision without daddy’s approval …”

‘’And those dratted lingering Shahbaz supporters….”

“Hmm if The Khan and the establishment are on the same page then let me inform you that Shahbaz Sharif is on the same line as Big Brother who incidentally is not an actor in this country…and wait… more importantly Zardari sb has been successfully convincing daddy of major flaws in his daughter’s strategy.”

“I get it, if the father and daughter are only about spewing venom these days Zardari sahib remains focused on tactics….”

“OK so why do daddy and Maryam Nawaz prefer a long march over a vote of no confidence?”

“Both are out of parliament….”

“But they can reappoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or another to be their front man and…”

“Or woman?”

“Nah no woman in sight but Maryam Nawaz, anyway the preference for the long march is based on the fact that the Lahore Islamabad motorway was built during daddy’s tenure and…”

“But she prefers the GT Road when out of power even if the party is in power.”

“Ha ha that’s true but you know my point is two-fold. First daddy launched a successful long march that ended in Gujranwala remember. And second The Khan has formed a government in the centre with around 8 or so coalition partners/independents and in Punjab The Buzz has yet to become relevant in politics though he retains the position of the front man….”

“I wish The Khan had selected someone who was at least eye candy…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the difference between politics of the elite and politics of the people is well understood by Zardari sahib though not by the daughter and daddy. Now when anyone talks of Gilani I think of Angelina Jolie’s disgust at his giving her a lavish party in the PM House at state expense while the Pakistani people were victims of a natural disaster and keeping the necklace or bracelet that Erdogan’s wife gave for sale with the proceeds to go to the victims of the natural disaster but…..wait…but he has a real chance of defeating Hafeez Sheikh…….”

“Who in their right minds would vote for Sheikh?”

“No one but The Khan reckons they will vote according to his instructions and don’t forget the Senate elections are from a select electorate and Gilani during his premiership did a lot of work for this very select electorate irrespective of their party affiliations and The Khan hasn’t and…”

“Ah I get it, so the elections would be interesting.”

“Indeed.”

