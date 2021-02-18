COAS appreciates thorough professionalism of PAF

KARACHI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, COAS appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage. Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts, COAS reiterated. We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary, COAS emphasised.

COAS was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support. COAS appreciated the efforts of Ordnance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency.—PR

