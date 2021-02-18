Gujrat Police funds embezzlement: NAB recovers Rs27.2m thru plea bargain

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, in its ongoing investigation against alleged embezzlements in the funds of Gujrat police, claimed on Wednesday to have recovered Rs 27.2 million through plea bargain and handed over the amount to the Punjab police.

“Similarly, we have also made a recovery of Rs 3.93 million in a case against the officials of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) and dispatched a cheque to the additional secretary finance Punjab,” said a NAB spokesperson.

He said the anti-graft watchdog had received complaints regarding alleged corruption by police officers in the funds of Gujrat police. In January 2018, the DG NAB Lahore had given approval for launching an inquiry into the matter which later on converted into investigation in December.

