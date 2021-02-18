Minister inaugurates tree plantation campaign

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government and Forest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation campaign 2021 by planting sampling at the Bagh-e-Jinnah (old Polo Ground).

Sindh Chief Minister’s Coordinator Shahzad Memon, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi, JDC chief Zafar Abbas and other civil society organization members also planted trees.

The tree plantation campaign is being launched under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said over 100,000 environment friendly and indigenous plants will be used for tree plantation campaign adding that park department of KMC has developed some 70,000 indigenous samplings in their own nurseries, while MoUs have also been signed with civil society organizations to seek their cooperation in making Karachi a green city.

The provincial minister said that on the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the forest department had launched various projects in the province, including Green Sindh, Urban Forest and Mangroves Project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021