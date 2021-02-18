KCCL to set up cement manufacturing plant in Khushab

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Kohat Cement Company Limited (KCCL), in its meeting held on Wednesday has approved, subject to all regulatory approvals, setting up of 7,800-10,000tpd cement manufacturing plant, along with 8-10MW Waste Heat Recovery and 25MW Coal Fired Power Plants, in Khushab, Punjab.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs30 billion which shall be financed through mix of debt and equity and it is expected that construction and installation of the plant shall be completed in 2 to 2.5 year.

