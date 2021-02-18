ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.51%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
PAEL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIBTL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.1%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 93.38 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.07%)
PRL 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
PTC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TRG 127.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
UNITY 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,011 Decreased By ▼ -21.24 (-0.42%)
BR30 25,683 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.24%)
KSE100 46,768 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)
KSE30 19,561 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KCCL to set up cement manufacturing plant in Khushab

Recorder Report Updated 18 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Kohat Cement Company Limited (KCCL), in its meeting held on Wednesday has approved, subject to all regulatory approvals, setting up of 7,800-10,000tpd cement manufacturing plant, along with 8-10MW Waste Heat Recovery and 25MW Coal Fired Power Plants, in Khushab, Punjab.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs30 billion which shall be financed through mix of debt and equity and it is expected that construction and installation of the plant shall be completed in 2 to 2.5 year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cement coal power plants KCCL shall

KCCL to set up cement manufacturing plant in Khushab

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.