ATC approves two-day physical remand of Haleem Adil

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has on Wednesday approved two-day physical remand of Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and others.

Deputy Attorney-General Wahab Baloch appeared before the court as Haleem Adil Sheikh’s counsel and argued that the case is based on dishonesty. The court remarked that it has initially approved two-day remand, and will further analyze the situation after investigation.

It is pertinent here to mention that four cases under terrorism sections have been lodged against the PTI leader. He has been accused of interference in official affairs during Tuesday’s by-election, insurrection and aerial firing. His physical remand was requested by police.

Let it be known that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on Tuesday ordered Haleem Adil Sheikh to leave the PS-88 constituency over allegations of display of weapons. He was then arrested by Karachi police.