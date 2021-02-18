PS-88 by-election: Code of conduct was violated: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in Sanghar by-election no display of arms had taken place nor had any armed guards intruded, and, therefore, the law did not take its course, but in Karachi the code of conduct was violated by harassing the voters and the election staff, and a war-like situation was created in PS-88, therefore the law took its due course.

This he said on Wednesday while talking to the media at the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Karachi, where he had gone for the scrutiny of the papers of the PPP candidates for the Senate elections.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a code of conduct for the by-elections held in Karachi and in Sanghar, but only in Karachi the law was taken into hands.

“I never interfere in police matters, and whatever took place in PS-88 is the result of defying of the code of conduct and creating an unfortunate scene,” he said.

Replying to a question about PPP victory in the by-election, Shah said that in PS-88, Malir, PPP candidate Yousif Murtaza Baloch won by bagging 24,000 votes which were higher than the votes of late Murtaza Baloch. “This shows that the confidence of people of the area has further strengthened in the Pakistan People’s Party which serves them at the grassroots’ level,” he said and added that those who were claiming to be the owner of Malir attained the 3rd position in the by-election even behind the PTL that attained the second position.

“It means you were not even at the number two position. Then why did you create a war-like situation at the polling stations?” he questioned.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said that on Tuesday [the polling day] he was witnessing Amn Exercises-2021 along with President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, from 10am in the deep sea where cell phones were not working. “I had no idea what was happening at the polling but when returned at 4pm what I watched on the media, a war-like situation was created by landing private guards armed with latest weapons at polling station which has been captured in the eye of cameras of the electronic media,” he said and added whatever was done there was unfortunate and unethical, and it was a demonstration of an irresponsible attitude.

Shah said that the MPAs and the MNAs were barred from visiting polling stations by the ECP and top of it carrying of weapons was also strictly prohibited.

“What could I say when you take your private guards armed with weapons and open fire. The law would definitely take its course,” he said.

PS-43 SANGHAR: The chief minister said that Jam Shabbir Ali of the PPP returned from PS-43 with a lead of 48,028 votes while PTI candidate bagged only 6925 votes. He questioned why no such issue of display of weapons, harassment of voters and polling staff and intrusion of armed guards took place in Sanghar? Because everyone followed the ECP code of conduct, he said.

To yet another question, the chief minister said that the future of the PTI was not only gloomy in Sindh but all over the country.

Replying to a question about the Presidential Reference for secret ballot, Murad Ali Shah said that as a matter of fact the PTI was not in favour of an open ballot.

“Had it been in favour of open ballot it would have taken the Opposition into confidence much before the Senate elections,” he said and added: “Now they have become insecure because their parliamentarians have revolted against the candidates PTI has nominated for the Senate.”

