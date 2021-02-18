Markets
European gasoline margins rise
18 Feb 2021
LONDON: Benchmark northwest European gasoline margins rose further on Tuesday to about $2.8 a barrel, buoyed by refinery energies in the United States.
A deep freeze continued to wreak havoc on the US energy sector, bringing operations to a halt at the Houston Ship channel, while several of the biggest oil refineries remained offline in the nation’s largest crude-producing state.
The weather, unusually harsh for US southern states, knocked out more than 3 million barrels of daily refining capacity in the US Gulf, according to Reuters calculations, and industry analysts say crude production could be affected for days or weeks.—Reuters
Comments are closed on this story.