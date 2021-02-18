All veterinary hospitals to be upgraded

LAHORE: The Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) Punjab has decided to upgrade all its veterinary hospitals to latest ‘pet hospitals.’ It will be a phased programme and in first phase veterinary centers linked with urban populated areas will be upgraded to pest hospitals.

At present Civil Veterinary Hospital R. A. Bazar Lahore Cantonment is being considered to be upgraded as latest pet hospitals where facilities right from diagnosis of the disease to latest treatment equipment would be provided. This was disclosed by Secretary L&DDD Saqib Zafar during a meeting here on Wednesday.

