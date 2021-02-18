Revival of KCR: Railways chairman visits Chinna Creek Bridge, Heritage Park

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani has called for the stern implementation of directives passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 29 December last year pertaining to complete elimination of encroachments and retrieving every inch of the railways’ encroached land anywhere in letter and spirit.

He directed that during a meeting conducted under his chair at the DS Office Karachi that was attended by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers.

The Chairman was briefed, at length, about the three-month income, expenditure and occupancy statistics of KCR since revival of its operations from 19 November last year.

Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised the Chairman of survey and other exercises carried out on the revival of remaining 16 kilometers of KCR loop line from Orangi to Drigh Road. Followed by his meeting with divisional officers, the Chairman held a meeting with the consortium of consultants for KCR revival at the DS office.

Chairman Railways, along with the officers, visited the recently rehabilitated Chinna Creek Bridge. He also did the footplate inspection of Old Kaemari track that was in continual use during the rehabilitation period of Chinna Creek Bridge.

