ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 99.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.49%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.72%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFBL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 86.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
JSCL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
KAPCO 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIBTL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PPL 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TRG 126.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.63%)
UNITY 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 5,013 Decreased By ▼ -19.27 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,697 Decreased By ▼ -46.02 (-0.18%)
KSE100 46,682 Decreased By ▼ -86.36 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,506 Decreased By ▼ -54.98 (-0.28%)
Canada annual inflation rate accelerates

Reuters Updated 18 Feb 2021

OTTAWA: Canada’s annual inflation rate rose at a faster pace in January, edging slightly ahead of analyst expectations on higher prices for durable goods and gasoline, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The inflation rate accelerated to 1.0%, up from a year-on-year increase of 0.7% in December, and beating analyst expectations of 0.9%.

Durable goods prices rose 1.7%, while gasoline prices were up 6.1% amid oil production cuts, though they remain 3.3% lower than January 2020 levels.

“In the next few months, with the run-up in oil prices in particular and other commodities, and when we compare ourselves to what happened a year ago, we are going to get some very big inflation numbers,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

“So I think this is just an opening salvo in terms of what we are about to see for headline inflation.”

