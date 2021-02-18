TPL Insurance collaborates with Let’s Compare

KARACHI: TPL Insurance, Pakistan’s first direct insurance Company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Let’s Compare. An MoU was signed between the two companies at the TPL Insurance Head Office in Karachi.

The partnership aims to digitize the end-to-end experience of purchasing insurance. Let’s Compare, allows users to research, compare and buy insurance products online to make well-informed decisions. Present at the ceremony from TPL Insurance, were Syed Kazim Hasan, DMD, Muhammad Wasif Ali, Head of Business Solutions and Faraz Mehmood, Team Lead, Digital Sales and Alliances. Representing Let’s Compare were Junaid Khan, CEO and Hassan Shafiq, COO.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Kazim Hasan, DMD, TPL Insurance commented, “This is a strong digital alliance that will help bridge the gap between customers and insurance companies. The enhanced transparency will build trust and create a lasting relationship between TPL Insurance and its customers across the country.”

Junaid Khan, CEO, Let’s Compare said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with TPL Insurance, who share our passion for delivering innovative products that are more accessible to the end consumer.”

