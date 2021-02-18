KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Meezan Bank Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 Noon Faysal Bank Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am Kohinoor Energy Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am Crescent Jute Products Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am Lakson Investments Ltd-Open-end Fund 18.02.2021 05:00 pm Mari Petroleum Company Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am Orix Modaraba 18.02.2021 11:00 am Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am Bolan Castings Ltd 18.02.2021 11:30 am JS Global Capital Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 pm Samba Bank Ltd 18.02.2021 12:00 pm Trust Modaraba 18.02.2021 11:30 am MACPAC Films Ltd 18.02.2021 03:30 pm Matco Foods Ltd 18.02.2021 12:00 pm Din Textile Mills Ltd 18.02.2021 03:00 pm Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 18.02.2021 04:00 pm Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am Engro Corporation Ltd 18.02.2021 02:30 pm Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am Dynea Pakistan Ltd 19.02.2021 03:00 pm National Foods Limited 19.02.2021 03:00 pm GoodLuck Industries Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am JS Investments Ltd-Open end 19.02.2021 10:00 am Habib Rice Products Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am Fauji Cement Company Ltd 19.02.2021 10:30 am Popular Islamic Modaraba 19.02.2021 03:00 pm Millat Tractors Ltd. 19.02.2021 12:00 Noon Ittchad Chemicals Ltd. 19.02.2021 11:00 am Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd. 19.02.2021 04:30 pm Agritech Limited 19.02.2021 10:30 am Pakistan PVC Ltd. 19.02.2021 09:30 am Dawood Equities Ltd. 19.02.2021 11:00 am Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Ltd. 19.02.2021 10:00 am Modaraba al-Mali 19.02.2021 04:00 am Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 19.02.2021 05:00 pm Pakistan Synthetics Limited 19.02.2021 04:30 pm D.G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am The Bank of Punjab 19.02.2021 12:30 pm JS Investments Limited 19.02.2021 10:00 am Javedan Corporation Limited 20.02.2021 12:00 Noon Atlas Battery Limited 20.02.2021 11:00 am Ismail Industries Ltd 22.02.2021 11:00 am Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22.02.2021 10:00 am Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:30 am Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:30 pm Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 08:30 am Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am Dewan Mushtaq Textiles Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 04:30 am Habib Metropolitian Bank Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:00 am Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 05:30 pm Samin Textile Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:00 am Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22.02.2021 10:00 am Lauds Limited 22.02.2021 12:30 pm Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am Dewan Cement Limited (*) 22.02.2021 07:30 pm Mian Textile Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:30 am First Prudential Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:30 pm Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 2:00 pm First Pak Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon KASB Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:30 am Awwal Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:00 am Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:00 am Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon Cyan Limited 23.02.2021 03:30 pm Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23.02.2021 11:00 am Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 09:30 am Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 pm United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Johnson & Philips Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm =========================================================

