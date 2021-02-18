Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
18 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Meezan Bank Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Kohinoor Energy Limited 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Crescent Jute Products Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am
Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am
Lakson Investments
Ltd-Open-end Fund 18.02.2021 05:00 pm
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 18.02.2021 11:30 am
Orix Modaraba 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product 18.02.2021 11:00 am
Bolan Castings Ltd 18.02.2021 11:30 am
JS Global Capital Limited 18.02.2021 12:00 pm
Samba Bank Ltd 18.02.2021 12:00 pm
Trust Modaraba 18.02.2021 11:30 am
MACPAC Films Ltd 18.02.2021 03:30 pm
Matco Foods Ltd 18.02.2021 12:00 pm
Din Textile Mills Ltd 18.02.2021 03:00 pm
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 18.02.2021 04:00 pm
Engro Corporation Ltd 18.02.2021 02:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 19.02.2021 03:00 pm
National Foods Limited 19.02.2021 03:00 pm
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
JS Investments Ltd-Open end 19.02.2021 10:00 am
Habib Rice Products Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 19.02.2021 10:30 am
Popular Islamic Modaraba 19.02.2021 03:00 pm
Millat Tractors Ltd. 19.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Ittchad Chemicals Ltd. 19.02.2021 11:00 am
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd. 19.02.2021 04:30 pm
Agritech Limited 19.02.2021 10:30 am
Pakistan PVC Ltd. 19.02.2021 09:30 am
Dawood Equities Ltd. 19.02.2021 11:00 am
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Ltd. 19.02.2021 10:00 am
Modaraba al-Mali 19.02.2021 04:00 am
Sardar Chemical
Industries Limited 19.02.2021 05:00 pm
Pakistan Synthetics Limited 19.02.2021 04:30 pm
D.G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 19.02.2021 11:00 am
The Bank of Punjab 19.02.2021 12:30 pm
JS Investments Limited 19.02.2021 10:00 am
Javedan Corporation Limited 20.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Atlas Battery Limited 20.02.2021 11:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd 22.02.2021 11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd. 22.02.2021 10:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:30 am
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:30 pm
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 08:30 am
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd. (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am
Dewan Mushtaq Textiles
Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 04:30 am
Habib Metropolitian Bank Ltd. 22.02.2021 03:00 am
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd. 22.02.2021 05:30 pm
Samin Textile Ltd. 22.02.2021 11:00 am
Lauds Limited 22.02.2021 12:30 pm
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd (*) 22.02.2021 09:30 am
Dewan Cement Limited (*) 22.02.2021 07:30 pm
Mian Textile Mills Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:30 am
First Prudential Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:30 pm
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd 23.02.2021 2:00 pm
First Pak Modaraba 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon
KASB Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:30 am
Awwal Modaraba 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd. 23.02.2021 10:00 am
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. 23.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Cyan Limited 23.02.2021 03:30 pm
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 23.02.2021 11:00 am
Allied Rental Modaraba 23.02.2021 09:30 am
Towllers Limited 24.02.2021 12:00 pm
United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:00 am
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. 24.02.2021 11:30 am
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm
=========================================================
