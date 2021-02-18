ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Meezan Bank Limited               18.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited               18.02.2021     11:00 am
Kohinoor Energy Limited           18.02.2021     11:00 am
Crescent Jute Products Limited    18.02.2021     11:30 am
Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited       18.02.2021     11:30 am
Lakson Investments
Ltd-Open-end Fund                 18.02.2021     05:00 pm
Mari Petroleum Company Limited    18.02.2021     11:30 am
Orix Modaraba                     18.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Bolan Castings Ltd                18.02.2021     11:30 am
JS Global Capital Limited         18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Samba Bank Ltd                    18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Trust Modaraba                    18.02.2021     11:30 am
MACPAC Films Ltd                  18.02.2021     03:30 pm
Matco Foods Ltd                   18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Din Textile Mills Ltd             18.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                18.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             18.02.2021     02:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd            18.02.2021     10:30 am
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                19.02.2021     03:00 pm
National Foods Limited            19.02.2021     03:00 pm
GoodLuck Industries Ltd           19.02.2021     11:00 am
JS Investments Ltd-Open end       19.02.2021     10:00 am
Habib Rice Products Ltd           19.02.2021     11:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          19.02.2021     10:30 am
Popular Islamic Modaraba          19.02.2021     03:00 pm
Millat Tractors Ltd.              19.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Ittchad Chemicals Ltd.            19.02.2021     11:00 am
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd.           19.02.2021     04:30 pm
Agritech Limited                  19.02.2021     10:30 am
Pakistan PVC Ltd.                 19.02.2021     09:30 am
Dawood Equities Ltd.              19.02.2021     11:00 am
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Ltd.                  19.02.2021     10:00 am
Modaraba al-Mali                  19.02.2021     04:00 am
Sardar Chemical
Industries Limited                19.02.2021     05:00 pm
Pakistan Synthetics Limited       19.02.2021     04:30 pm
D.G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd          19.02.2021     11:00 am
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    19.02.2021     11:00 am
The Bank of Punjab                19.02.2021     12:30 pm
JS Investments Limited            19.02.2021     10:00 am
Javedan Corporation Limited       20.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Atlas Battery Limited             20.02.2021     11:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd             22.02.2021     11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.        22.02.2021     10:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd.        22.02.2021     11:30 am
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd.          22.02.2021     03:30 pm
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. (*)       22.02.2021     08:30 am
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd. (*)              22.02.2021     09:30 am
Dewan Mushtaq Textiles
Mills Ltd.                        22.02.2021     04:30 am
Habib Metropolitian Bank Ltd.     22.02.2021     03:00 am
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd.   22.02.2021     05:30 pm
Samin Textile Ltd.                22.02.2021     11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.        22.02.2021     10:00 am
Lauds Limited                     22.02.2021     12:30 pm
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd (*)                     22.02.2021     09:30 am
Dewan Cement Limited (*)          22.02.2021     07:30 pm
Mian Textile Mills Ltd.           23.02.2021     10:30 am
First Prudential Modaraba         23.02.2021     12:30 pm
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd          23.02.2021      2:00 pm
First Pak Modaraba                23.02.2021   12:00 Noon
KASB Modaraba                     23.02.2021     11:30 am
Awwal Modaraba                    23.02.2021     11:00 am
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd.            23.02.2021     10:00 am
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd.      23.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Cyan Limited                      23.02.2021     03:30 pm
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        23.02.2021     11:00 am
Allied Rental Modaraba            23.02.2021     09:30 am
Towllers Limited                  24.02.2021     12:00 pm
United Bank Limited               24.02.2021     03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd.          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd.    24.02.2021     11:30 am
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited                     25.02.2021     11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021     04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd.     26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   26.02.2021     11:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
=========================================================

