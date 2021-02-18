Senior PMLN leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan passes away in Islamabad
- Khan was one of the most senior leaders of the party and served in many important positions throughout his political career.
PMLN's senior leader Mushaid Ullah Khan has passed away in Islamabad. He was 68.
His funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr at the H11 graveyard in Islamabad on Thursday.
He was suffering from multiple ailments. In a recent tweet, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt asked people to pray for his swift recovery and termed him a "precious asset" for the party.
"I would request you all to pray for the swift recovery of PML-N's precious asset Senator Mushahid Ullah, who is severely ill right now," she tweeted.
PMLN's leader Maryam Nawaz and others expressed grief on Khan's death. Maryam termed his death a big loss for the party.
Khan served as a Minister for Climate Change from August 2017 to May 2018.