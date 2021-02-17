Law took course when war-like situation created in PS-88 Malir: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in Sanghar byelection, no display of arms had taken place and armed guards had not intruded, therefore, law did not take its course but in Karachi, the code of conduct was violated by harassing voters, election staff and a war-like situation was created in PS-88, therefore, the law took its due course.

This he said on Wednesday while talking to the media at Election Commission of Pakistan, Karachi where he went for the scrutiny of PPP candidates nominated for the Senate election. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a code conduct for byelection held in Karachi and Sanghar, but only in Karachi, law was taken into hands, therefore, the law took its course. “I never interfere in police matters and whatever has taken place in PS-88 is the result of defying code of conduct and creating an unfortunate scene,” he said.

Replying to a question about PPP victory in byelection, Shah said that on PS-88, Malir PPP Candidate Yousif Murtaza Baloch won by bagging 24,000 votes which were higher than the votes of late Murtaza Baloch. “This shows that the confidence of people of the area have further strengthened in Pakistan Peoples Party which serves them at grass root level,” he said and added those who were claiming to the owner of the Malir [PTI] came at 3rd position in the bye-election results even behind PTL that attained second position. “It means you were not even at number two position then why did you create a war-like situation at the polling stations,” he questioned.

Shah, to a question, said that on Tuesday [polling day] he was witnessing Amn Exercises-2021 along with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi from 10 am in the deep sea where cell phones were not working. “I had no idea what was happening at the polling but when returned at 4 pm what I watched on media a war-like situation was created by landing private guards armed with latest weapons at polling station which has been captured in the eye of cameras of the electronic media,” he said and added whatever was done there was unfortunate and unethical act and it was a demonstration of an irresponsible attitude.

Shah said that the MPAs, MNAs were barred from visiting polling station by the ECP and top of it carrying weapons was also strictly prohibited, what may I say when you [Haleem Adil Shaikh] take your private guards armed with weapons and open fires the law would definitely take its course,” he said.

PS-43 Sanghar: The chief minister said that Jam Shabir Ali of PPP returned from PS-43 with a lead of 48,028 votes while PTI candidate bagged only 6925 votes. He questioned why no such issue of display of weapons, harassment of voters and polling staff and intrusion of armed guards took place in Sanghar because everyone followed the ECP code of conduct. “Had this not been done in PS-88 Malir, nothing would have happened here in Karachi.

The chief minister thanked the people of PS-43 and PS-88 for electing PPP and assured them that his government would serve them to its best.

To a question, the chief minister said that the future of PTI was not only gloomy in Sindh but all over the country. He added that the way they were ruling and the way they were behaving were enough to dismiss them by the people of the country.

Shah said that he has not approached any other [party] PMA for senate vote. “It is totally upto the parliamentarians whom they elect,” he said and added he has three votes, one for general seat, other for women and third one for technocrat. "Our party has nominated the most suitable candidates and definitely I’ll vote for them," he concluded.