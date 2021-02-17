Bye-elections: PPP wins Malir, Sanghar seats

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured a landslide victory in by-poll held in district Sanghar’s provincial assembly seat, according to a private TV.

As per the unofficial results, PPP's Jam Shabbir Ali got 48,028 votes in Sanghar’s PS-43 constituency.

Mushtaq Junejo, candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), came second with 6,925 votes.

A total of seven candidates were contesting the polls.

The Sindh Assembly's constituency, based on Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district, fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali Khan on November 13 last year.

In the Karachi’s Malir constituency, PPP's Yousuf Baloch got 24251 votes while TLP’s Kashif Ali taken 6090 and PTI’s Jan Sher Junejo got 4870, according to unofficial results.

