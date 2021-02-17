Extreme Commerce, Daraz sign memorandum

ISLAMABAD: Extreme Commerce Pakistan’s first EdTech company and Daraz, on Tuesday, signed a memorandum to improve eCommerce and digital trade literacy in the country.

The partnership between Extreme Commerce and Daraz will be imparting knowledge skills on how to sell on the Daraz platform more efficiently with maximum customer satisfaction and potential to grow.

The arrangement will facilitate the sellers to expand their enterprise further and improve their online selling skills, including formation of businesses, creating stores, product branding and marketing.

The Extreme Commerce’s Video Boot Camp (VBC) is a collection of 100+ E-Commerce and digital money-making skills in the world. The VBC covers an extensive range of skills that builds and empower with eCommerce and digital trade skillsets to earn money by offering services to clients across the globe and setting up own businesses and stores on national and international eCommerce platforms.

Through this MoU, the sellers and traders on Daraz will also benefit from the rich knowledge resource available on the VBC platform as well.

The partnership will be catalytic for the eCommerce market to cross the Rs100 billion eCommerce trade barrier in 2021.

Sunny Ali, the founder and chief executive officer of Extreme Commerce shared his views on the partnership and said, “Our first step is to start building capacity of the sellers on Daraz through our trainings and our state-of-the-art VBC. Educating everyone with eCommerce dynamism on Daraz. We will be the bridge between Daraz sellers and Daraz with the Extreme Commerce’s knowledge repository as the learning platform. We can quickly relay issues, challenges and find solutions together. As this will help the sellers in the country to explore the eCommerce phenomenon as a knowledge-based economic growth model.” The Extreme Commerce’s vision to make Pakistan a global e-commerce back-office hub has been acknowledged by international institutions as well.

The Extreme Commerce aims at developing a national e-commerce ecosystem through inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs.

Being Pakistan’s largest e-commerce knowledge sharing and capacity building platform, Extreme Commerce has a community of more than half a million people nationwide.

Whereas, Daraz believes in enabling local entrepreneurs and businesses to do business anywhere in this digital era and has a community of more than 70,000 sellers nationwide.

Omair Baksh, head of marketing at Daraz said, “Adaptability to e-commerce has increased in the past few months and an increased number of sellers are moving towards online selling to make a stable living for themselves. We take complete responsibility to train the seller community and equip them with the right skills for their business growth. Daraz has always focused on seller education as a core and with this partnership we are taking an additional step to create value for our sellers and buyers along with improving customer experience.” The cross-border Business to Consumer (B2C) e-commerce regulatory framework has also been developed by the SBP and the Web-Based One Customs (WeBOC) e-commerce module that the FBR is developing, would help facilitate online sales of exporting firms by allowing hassle-free documentation and shipment of export orders.

