FlyingCement installs, commissions 7.5MW WHRPP

KARACHI: FlyingCement Company has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of 7.5MW Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP) at its site in Mangowal, District Khushab (Punjab).

“The employment of this technology will augment our ability to process waste heat absorbed in boilers to produce steam at suitable pressure to power turbines for the generation of electricity”, the Company said in its disclosure of material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange. Adoption of Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant technology will result in significant cost saving in power consumption for the Company, the Company said.

