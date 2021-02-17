ANL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
AVN 100.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.71%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 139.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.54%)
FFBL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.8%)
JSCL 26.56 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.82%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.17%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TRG 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.86%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 35.81 (0.71%)
BR30 26,021 Increased By ▲ 116.01 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,173 Increased By ▲ 304.88 (0.65%)
KSE30 19,762 Increased By ▲ 142.6 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FlyingCement installs, commissions 7.5MW WHRPP

Recorder Report Updated 17 Feb 2021

KARACHI: FlyingCement Company has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of 7.5MW Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant (WHRPP) at its site in Mangowal, District Khushab (Punjab).

“The employment of this technology will augment our ability to process waste heat absorbed in boilers to produce steam at suitable pressure to power turbines for the generation of electricity”, the Company said in its disclosure of material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange. Adoption of Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant technology will result in significant cost saving in power consumption for the Company, the Company said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Technology WHRPP FlyingCement Mangowal District Khushab generation of electricity

FlyingCement installs, commissions 7.5MW WHRPP

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

$6bn IMF programme: $500m in sight after reaching staff-level deal

NATO eyes post-Trump reset as Afghanistan call looms

Hafeez describes it as ‘a good development’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.