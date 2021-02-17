ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Australian shares at one-year high

Reuters 17 Feb 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares ended Tuesday’s session at a one-year high, driven by strong half-yearly results and a record dividend payout from global miner BHP, while elevated commodity prices continued to boost the mining and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7% to finish at 6,917.3 points. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Monday.

BHP climbed 2.7% after it posted its best first-half profit in seven years, declared a bumper interim dividend and said it expects strong demand from China to continue in 2021.

Mining heavyweight Rio Tinto, which reports earnings later this week, rallied on BHP’s results and gained 3%.

That helped a sub-index of miners advance 1.4% to its highest in three weeks, while copper prices hitting a near nine-year high also provided support.

Energy stocks climbed 2.1% on the back of a rise in oil prices as extreme weather conditions shut wells and refineries in Texas, United States, raising supply concerns. Santos gained 1.7%, while Woodside Petroleum saw its best session in one month. The heavyweight financial index edged 0.5% higher, with three of the so-called “Big Four” banks closing in the black.

The country’s second-largest lender, National Australia Bank gained 1.1% after its first-quarter results and encouraging comments about economic recovery.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 12,610.72 points, snapping a five day losing streak.—Reuters

