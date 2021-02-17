Annual elections of PU Academic Staff Association tomorrow

LAHORE: Tough contest is expected between Teachers Alliance and Alliance of Councils of Professionals and Teachers Front after the approval of restructuring of different teaching faculties and creation of new departments, centres and schools by Governor Punjab.

The annual elections of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Punjab University (PU) will be held on Thursday.

Alliance of Councils of Professionals and Teachers Front has nominated Dr Mahboob Hussain as president and Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi as secretary, while Teachers Alliance has nominated Dr Mumtaz Chaudhry as President and Dr Javed Sami as Secretary.

While talking to Business Recorder candidates of Council of Professionals and Teachers Alliance Dr Mahboob Hussain and Dr Amjab Abbas Magsi said that after winning the elections they would try to bridge the gap between the electors and the elected. He also said that community would set the agenda for the coming ASA elections.

They also said that all out efforts would be made for the protection of the rights of the faculty as well as assets of the university including the land. They said broad based dialogue was needed on the issue related to the restructuring of different teaching faculties and creation of new departments, centres and schools. They said that financial viability of the restructuring and expansion of the university departments and faculty should be considered before implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021