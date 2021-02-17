ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 100.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.36%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.55%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 87.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.52%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.28 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.11%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.17%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
PPL 93.67 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.77%)
PRL 27.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TRG 128.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.7%)
UNITY 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.25%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 50.3 (1%)
BR30 26,092 Increased By ▲ 187.07 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,267 Increased By ▲ 399.52 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,793 Increased By ▲ 173.98 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amazon to make devices in India for the first time

AFP Updated 17 Feb 2021

MUMBAI: Amazon will begin making Fire TV sticks in India, the US tech giant said Tuesday, its first device manufacturing line in the country as it fights for a share of its booming e-commerce market.

Amazon is locked in a battle for dominance with Walmart-backed Flipkart and Reliance, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, as well as thousands of local traders who have accused the US firm of driving them out of business.

Its latest announcement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ramps up his flagship “Make in India” drive, aimed at urging foreign companies to manufacture goods in the South Asian nation and reduce imports.

“We are delighted to announce Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian customers,” Amit Agarwal, head of Amazon India, said in a statement.

“This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” he added. The announcement followed last year’s pledge by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos to invest $1 billion in the country and create a million new jobs.

The firm will work with a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn to begin production of Fire TV sticks at a factory in the southern city of Chennai later this year.

Narendra Modi Reliance imports Foxconn Amazon Flipkart foreign companies

Amazon to make devices in India for the first time

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

$6bn IMF programme: $500m in sight after reaching staff-level deal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.