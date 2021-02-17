SSUET, ILMA University sign MoU

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and ILMA University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research activities and developing projects.

The faculty and students of the two universities will exchange programs as well as publications, reports and other academic/research material and information.

Subject experts will be nominated bilaterally for the purpose of assessment of academic programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor-uz-Zafar Dawood signed the MoU on behalf of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and ILMA University respectively, while the assigned focal persons from both the universities included Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali (SSUET) and Director Major (Retd.) Nasir A. Subzwari (ILMA).

