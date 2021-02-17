ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
SAU VC inaugurates academic research on ‘Quinoa’

Recorder Report 17 Feb 2021

HYDRERABAD: First time academic research on super food crop ‘Quinoa’ in Sindh inaugurated by Prof Dr Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. During inauguration ceremony the Vice Chancellor was briefed that Climate change is big threat to the agriculture of Sindh and affecting crop yields due to weather variability, rising temperature, shrinking winter, soil degradation, scarcity of water, sea water intrusion etc. It needs to be addressed through different research options, including introduction of new crops and new production technologies.

In this regard Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam inaugurated 1st Academic PhD research trial on Quinoa super food to develop production technology of Quinoa for Sindh. This research is being conducted by Ghulam Mustafa Nangraj under supervision of Prof Dr Aijaz Ahmed Soomro Chairman Department of Agronomy SAU Tandojam.

