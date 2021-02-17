ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Feb 17, 2021
Denmark to end North Sea oil and gas production by 2050

AFP 17 Feb 2021

COPENHAGEN: Denmark, the EU’s biggest oil producer post-Brexit, said it will halt all North Sea oil and gas production and exploration by 2050 in line with its bid to become an energy transition role model.

Following an agreement reached between the Social Democratic government and a majority in parliament, “Denmark becomes the biggest oil and gas producer to set a date for a definitive end” to oil production, the energy ministry said in a statement.

While Denmark produces far less oil than neighbouring Norway, which produces around 1.4 million barrels per day, and the UK with around one million per day, since Britain’s exit from the EU it has become the bloc’s largest producer with around 100,000 barrels per day, according to oil giant BP’s annual figures. The decision means an eighth tender offer for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea will now be cancelled.

