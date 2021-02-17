TSML clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited (TSML) unequivocally denies all claims made in the media and in the complaint filed against the mill’s Unit-2 at Muzaffargarh.

This news and complaint is once again false and maliciously reported with mala fide intent. According to the statement of the TSML issued here on Tuesday, as is the case in the normal course of business, we were asked to produce payment records.

The law states that the complaint process starts by identifying the source of the complaint, which is what we asked the Cane Commissioner’s office to do. This was not done and instead a legal complaint was issued. Due process was not followed and these actions are completely breaking from the process outlined in the relevant law. We reserve all rights to legal recourse and will pursue all options, including against repeated defamation.

TSML has a longstanding practice and detailed procedures to document and report activity and comply with all relevant laws.

TSML is proud of paying all its due share in taxes and supporting thousands of sugarcane growers. We are a transparent, public-listed company and given our multi-decade track record, we can confidently deny all of these claims.—PR

