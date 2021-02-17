PTI govt wants to ensure transparency, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the PTI government wanted to ensure transparency. He said, while talking to the media that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to end the politics of money in the Senate elections, since horse-trading was promoted in the past. He said the government is determined to ensure merit while preventing power show.

The minister said the final list of the PTI candidates for the Senate elections will be completed this evening. He said the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad at any cost as her father Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment and started politics from the UK. He said travel documents, instead of passport, will be issued to Nawaz Sharif for his return back to the homeland.

