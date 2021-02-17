Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Japan: Minister orders comprehensive security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination/President, Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Fehmida Mirza directed the senior management for comprehensive security and administrative arrangements plan for the up-coming Davis Cup Tie between Pakistan and Japan.

The Davis Cup Tie would be played on March 5 and 6, 2021 at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting to chalk out a comprehensive security and administrative arrangements plan for the up-coming Davis Cup Tie between Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday.

Dr Fehmida Mirza directed the senior management of the Pakistan Sports Board to provide all administrative, technical and financial support to the Pakistan Tennis Federation to enable them to hold the event in a memorable manner.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, president Pakistan Sports Board decided to constitute a Steering Committee headed by secretary, Ministry of IPC comprising the various stakeholders including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Tennis Federation for holding the event in a befitting manner.

A meeting of the Steering Committee will be held on coming Thursday, 18th February, 2021 to firm up the arrangements of the Tie in the current scenario of Covid-19.

As per ITF instructions Covid-19 testing zone and isolation area will also be arranged at the Roshan Khan Squash Complex and manned by qualified medical staff of an internationally accepted laboratory in coordination with PTF Covid-19 officer, ITF event and security managers and the NIH staff.

The minister also welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of this Davis Cup Tie to be played in Pakistan as holding of any international sports event in Pakistan portrays the soft image of Pakistan while also presenting conducive environment in the country and paves the way for holding other international events as well.

She informed the participants that government is according top priority to conduct international events as conducive environment is available for national and international sportspersons in Pakistan.

President, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) apprised the participants regarding arrangements to be made for the successful conduct of the event.

He also informed that the contingent of Japan will consist of 20 players and officials.

About 10 ITF officials including referee, chief of umpires and chair umpire to supervise the tie along with technical team to operate the Hawk Eye equipment will also be in Islamabad for the tie.

They will stay at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The Tie will be conducted as per ITF Rules and Regulations.

Detailed security plan will be formulated by the PTF as per guidelines of the ITF in coordination with concerned security departments for the successful conduct of the event.

The meeting was attended by the officers of PTF, Ministry of IPC, Interior, Chief Commissioner Office, Security Division, CDA, Rangers, Chief Commissioner and PSB Lt Col (retired) Gul Rehman and Azam Dar, Deputy DG (Technical) were also present. During the meeting it was decided that president PSB along with the president, PTF will hold a press conference with regard to Davis Cup Tie Pakistan vs Japan shortly.

