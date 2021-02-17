NA-45, Kurram-1: PPPP withdraws party ticket in by-election

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has withdrawn party ticket earlier awarded to Rafiullah as a party candidate for the forthcoming by-election for NA-45, Kurram-1.

General Secretary PPPP Farhatullah Babar in a letter addressed to the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that Rafiullah ceases to be the party candidate and requested the secretary ECP not to print his name on the ballot paper as PPPP candidate.

