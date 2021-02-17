FO briefs diplomatic missions on IIOJK situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday briefed the heads of diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The briefing to the diplomatic corps, according to the Foreign Office, was held in separate groups and the primary focus was the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign secretary highlighted the gross and systematic violations of human rights in the IIOJK, India’s illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and threat posed to regional peace and security by these actions.

He underscored that the international community must take cognizance of the serious situation in the IIOJK, call upon India to stop violations of human rights and other illegal actions, and facilitate efforts for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of UN Security Council.

“The foreign secretary’s briefing was part of Pakistan’s regular diplomatic outreach to keep the international community fully apprised of the developments relating to IIOJK and the region,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The briefing to the Islamabad-based heads of the diplomatic missions, the names of which were not mentioned, held a time when India has planned a ‘visit’ to the IIOJK for diplomats based in New Delhi today (Wednesday).

