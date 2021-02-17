ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Senate polls: PTI challenges Gillani’s papers

Zulfiqar Ahmad 17 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged nomination papers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s joint candidate for Senate elections – Yousuf Raza Gilani – for allegedly concealing his disqualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Fareed Rehman, a PTI leader, in his petition to the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) claimed that the former prime minister failed to meet the requirement under Article 62 due to hiding the fact.

He requested the top electoral body to reject Gilani’s nomination papers on the ground that he misled the ECP by hiding his disqualification by the apex court.

“By not mentioning his conviction, Gilani doesn’t meet the standards required of a lawmaker under Article 62. The PPP candidate doesn’t have a good repute,” he claimed.

Gilani was nominated by the PDM, an alliance of opposition parties, as a joint candidate for Islamabad seat. His name was proposed by PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf and was endorsed by the PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Gilani, who served as the prime minister from 2008 till 2012, was ousted after his conviction by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case.

He was awarded a symbolic punishment not more than a minute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PDM PTI ECP Yousuf Raza Gilani

