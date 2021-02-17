ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
KCR, Railways Freight Corridor projects: Minister reviews present status

Naveed Butt 17 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways and the PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time regarding the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Railways Freight Corridor projects.

The minister chaired a meeting to review the present status of preparation and processing of KCR and Railways Freight Corridor projects, here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, focal person of the Planning Ministry for Karachi Projects Najeeb Haroon MNA, secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, and senior officials of both ministries participated in the meeting.

The secretary Railways informed in the meeting that the KCR project and Railway Freight Corridor are on track as per the timelines given by the ministry.

