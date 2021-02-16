ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

  • Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency
  • The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying weapons at the polling stations
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 16 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been taken into custody by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP's laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations. Following this, they took notice and ordered action.

The police have been instructed to ensure the leader is taken out of the voting area.

Meanwhile, a fight broke out between PPP and PTI workers in Karachi's PS-88 and polling station 77. Bullets were fired in the air by both party workers as well.

The PS-88 constituency consists of mainly suburbs of Karachi in Malir which include Memon Goth, Haji Faqeer Muhammad Village, a few neighbourhoods of Malir Colony, Model Colony and a tiny part of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, where the PPP has maintained a winning streak in the last four general elections. The party feels confident to repeat the history.

At least 20 candidates are taking part in the by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 Malir where a tough contest is expected between Jansher Junejo from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Yousuf Baloch from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sajid Ahmed from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Syed Kashif Ali from Tahreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). 16 independent candidates are also contesting the by-polls.

The constituency has a total of 145,627 registered voters including 81,425 male and 64,202 female voters. The election commission established 108 polling stations including 33 declared ‘most sensitive’ and 27 ‘sensitive’.

Thirty-three out of the total 108 polling stations have been declared ‘most sensitive’ and 27 declared ‘sensitive’ during the by-election.

Election Commission of Pakistan by polls Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh violation of laws PS 88 Malir action taken

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

