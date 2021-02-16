ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
ASC 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.80 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (2.8%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
FFBL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.73%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
PIBTL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TRG 125.90 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.94%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,038 Increased By ▲ 61.24 (1.23%)
BR30 25,811 Increased By ▲ 292.99 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,818 Increased By ▲ 442.68 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,590 Increased By ▲ 242.42 (1.25%)
Indian shares at record high as financials gain

Reuters 16 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit a record high on Tuesday, powered by gains in financial stocks as optimism about a swift global economic recovery boosted investor sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.69% at 15,420.45 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% higher at 52,473.10. Both indexes hit record highs.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

Separately, the Nifty PSU bank index that tracks state-run lenders jumped 2.82% after Reuters reported that the government had shortlisted four banks for potential privatisation.

Adding to optimism about a revival in growth was a S&P report that said India's economy was on track for a recovery in 2021/22.

Other Asian stock markets were also trading higher, putting world equities on course to extend their bull run for a 12th consecutive session.

