Markets

Turkish lira firms on tight policy expectations

  • The lira firmed to 6.9480 at 0525 GMT from its close at 6.9680, rising some 7% so far this year.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira strengthened 0.3% to beyond 6.95 against the dollar on Tuesday, its strongest level since early-August, extending a rally on expectations of a tight monetary policy.

The lira firmed to 6.9480 at 0525 GMT from its close at 6.9680, rising some 7% so far this year, by far the best performer among emerging markets peers.

Turkish lira firms on tight policy expectations

