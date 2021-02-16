Markets
Turkish lira firms on tight policy expectations
16 Feb 2021
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira strengthened 0.3% to beyond 6.95 against the dollar on Tuesday, its strongest level since early-August, extending a rally on expectations of a tight monetary policy.
The lira firmed to 6.9480 at 0525 GMT from its close at 6.9680, rising some 7% so far this year, by far the best performer among emerging markets peers.
