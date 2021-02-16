Polling for by-elections begins in Sindh, Balochistan constituencies amid tight security

(Karachi) By-elections commenced today as people cast their votes for two seats of Sindh including Karachi’s PS-88 and Sanghar’s PS-43, as well as Pishin’s PB-20 in Balochistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organised by-elections on two vacant seats of Sindh and one from Balochistan Assembly. The voting process began at 8:00 am which will continue till 5:00 pm.

District administrations made strict security arrangements during the by-polls while Rangers personnel were deputed outside the polling stations.

At least 20 candidates are taking part in the by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 Malir where a tough contest is expected between Jansher Junejo from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Yousuf Baloch from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sajid Ahmed from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Syed Kashif Ali from Tahreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). 16 independent candidates are also contesting the by-polls.

The constituency has a total of 145,627 registered voters including 81,425 male and 64,202 female voters. The election commission established 108 polling stations including 33 declared ‘most sensitive’ and 27 ‘sensitive’.

In Sanghar’s PS-43, a close contest is expected between PPP’s Shabbir Ali Khan and PTI candidate Mushtaq Junejo, whereas, five independent candidates are also taking part in the polls.

In Balochistan’s PB-20 Pishin-III, the voting process has started in 113 polling stations where the election commission established 343 polling booths. Three polling stations have been declared ‘most sensitive’, 91 sensitive and 19 normal during the polls.

The constituency has 99,849 registered voters including 58,126 male and 41,723 female.