Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Most G7 economies such as Japan, Britain, the United States and France agree that now is not the time to withdraw fiscal support for their coronavirus-hit economies, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

South Korea has arranged to buy vaccines for 23 million more people, a day after authorities decided to scale back initial vaccination plans, citing delays and efficacy concerns.

Japan is scrambling to secure special syringes to maximise the number of vaccine shots used from each vial, but manufacturers are struggling to ramp up production quickly.

Australia's Victoria state is well placed to begin easing out of a snap five-day lockdown on Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said.