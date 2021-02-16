SINGAPORE: Brent oil still targets $64.34 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The contract is riding on a wave (3)-3, which started at the Feb. 12 low of $60.35. It is fierce and powerful, unlikely to complete in the short term.

The resistance at $63.85 triggered a shallow correction, which seems to have ended around a support at $63.04. The contract is poised to retest $63.85 and rise towards $64.34.

A break below $63.04 could be followed by a drop towards the range of $62.23-$62.75. On the daily chart, another projection analysis reveals a higher target range of $64.71-$66.08.

The Jan. 8, 2020 high of $71.75 may be reached soon, if oil could maintain its strong bullish momentum.

