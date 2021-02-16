ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
AVN 98.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
BYCO 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
DGKC 141.31 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.44%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
HASCOL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.44%)
JSCL 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 4.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.03%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.12%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
PPL 93.60 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.34%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TRG 125.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.35%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.63%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 5,040 Increased By ▲ 63.16 (1.27%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 267.2 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,854 Increased By ▲ 478.34 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,603 Increased By ▲ 256.35 (1.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovenia centre-right govt survives no-confidence vote

  • This was the second attempt in as many months to oust Jansa, a similar motion in January having failed due to several coronavirus-related absences among MPs.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa's government on Monday survived a no-confidence vote brought by opposition parties who accuse him of trying to turn the country into an "authoritarian democracy".

The motion, filed by centre-left opposition parties, was backed by 40 votes, with seven MPs voting against and six invalid ballots -- leaving the opposition short of the 46 required to bring down the government.

This was the second attempt in as many months to oust Jansa, a similar motion in January having failed due to several coronavirus-related absences among MPs.

Karl Erjavec, leader of the opposition DESUS party, said after the debate that he was "sorry to have received only 40 votes, I had expected more".

"The time for changes hasn't yet arrived," he said, adding that it would be up to the voters to cast judgement on the government in elections scheduled for next year.

Erjavec filed the motion last week in the name of five opposition centre-left parties.

Veteran politician Jansa, who has been in his latest stint as prime minister since March, is a close ally of nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He has mimicked Orban's hardline rhetoric on migration and has accused media outlets of spreading lies for criticising his handling of the pandemic.

The opposition accuses Jansa of using the coronavirus pandemic to weaken state institutions and independent media, and of going against constitutional values.

Jansa rejected the opposition's accusations during Monday's debate, calling the motion "a destructive farce" and a "waste of taxpayers' money".

"Our government has done much more than the previous one, in far less time and under tougher epidemic conditions, and citizens know it and can feel it in their pockets," Jansa said.

The previous five-party government fell apart in January 2020 amid internal arguments.

Jansa's alliance lost its majority in parliament when the pensioners' party DESUS decided to quit it in December.

However, it relies on the support of the small populist Slovenian National Party (SNS) and two minority representatives in order to keep its parliamentary majority.

Slovenian National Party Slovenian conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa' DESUS party Karl Erjavec Orban's hardline rhetoric

Slovenia centre-right govt survives no-confidence vote

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters