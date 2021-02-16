ANL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
UNSC must utilize its mechanisms to promote political solutions to long-standing disputes: Munir Akram

  • He said it is another matter that the international community, including the Security Council, has been unable to find political solutions to several long-standing disputes such as Jammu and Kashmir.
  • UN peacekeeping has so far not been used to impose peace; but rather to help preserve peace and foster conditions for the political resolution of the underlying conflicts and disputes,” Akram said.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 16 Feb 2021

Pakistan has said that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must utilize its mechanisms to promote political solutions for establishing peace in troubled regions.

Addressing the plenary meeting of special committee on Peacekeeping operations, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said that UN peacekeeping is a success story and Pakistan takes pride in its contributions of two hundred thousand peacekeepers in 46 UN Missions.

He added that UN peacekeeping operations are currently not in a position to resolve conflicts, insurgencies, and cross-border attacks, and urged the UN Security Council to utilize its mechanisms to promote political solutions for establishing peace in troubled regions.

“UN peacekeeping has so far not been used to impose peace; but rather to help preserve peace and foster conditions for the political resolution of the underlying conflicts and disputes,” Akram said.

He said it is another matter that the international community, including the Security Council, has been unable to find political solutions to several long-standing disputes such as Jammu and Kashmir.

The permanent representative continued that the Special Committee, Security Council, and the General Assembly must jointly formulate realistic mandates for peacekeeping.
New capabilities, he added, could also enable the UN to enhance the performance of its peacekeepers.

Akram contended that the UN peacekeepers should be equipped with the best available capabilities including rapid reaction units, aviation, intelligence, hospitals, UAVs and satellite communications to ensure their safety and security.

Pakistan also expressed the confidence that the UN will ensure that all peacekeepers will receive the coronavirus vaccine quickly and equitably.

Akram also commended the UN for maintaining the continuity of UN peacekeeping and preserving the safety of peacekeepers during the devastating coronavirus crisis.

