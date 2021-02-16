ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
ASL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
BYCO 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
DGKC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (2.58%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.4%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 87.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.44%)
JSCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.98%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.52%)
PPL 93.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.29%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TRG 124.92 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.14%)
UNITY 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,040 Increased By ▲ 63.61 (1.28%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 283.65 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,845 Increased By ▲ 469.53 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,600 Increased By ▲ 253.27 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Peru names 6th FM in under a year as vaccine scandal grows

  • "It is a more ethical issue. You and your family cannot get vaccinated when there are people on the front line, doctors, who have died," worker Anais Rojas told AFP.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

LIMA: Peru on Monday appointed its sixth foreign minister in less than a year following a fresh resignation over a growing coronavirus vaccinations scandal.

Veteran diplomat Allan Wagner, 79, was sworn in less than 24 hours after Elizabeth Astete became the second top official to step down over the scandal.

Peru has been gripped in recent days by the news that government officials received the Covid-19 vaccination weeks or even months before the South American country launched its immunization program.

Health minister Pilar Mazzetti stepped down last week following a newspaper report that former president Martin Vizcarra had received a shot of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in October.

Peru only began its immunization drive, starting with healthcare workers, in early February after receiving 300,000 doses of vaccine.

But there is still no official start date for the immunization of the general population.

Peruvian media reported at the weekend that Attorney General Zoraida Avalos had opened a "preliminary investigation" against Vizcarra and others responsible for the early vaccination of senior officials.

Astete tweeted on Sunday that she received the shot last month, calling it a "serious mistake" and saying she would not get the second dose.

Vizcarra, who was impeached and removed from office in November, insists he took part in a vaccine trial and had kept the news quiet due to volunteer "confidentiality."

However, the university leading the trial on Sunday denied Vizcarra had been a volunteer, a statement to which he expressed "great surprise" while reiterating his claim.

Vizcarra, who left office with high approval ratings, apologized Monday to his compatriots "for not having reported that fact at that time," but insisted again that he had volunteered for the trial, along with his wife and brother.

"I submit to the investigations in order to clarify this situation," he added, denying that he had "lied" or committed a crime.

An 'ethical issue'

The Chinese embassy said in a statement that it did not have information on the identity of those vaccinated, since the trial was conducted by Peruvian universities, and rejected the use of "terms such as courtesy vaccines, donations or perks" used by Peruvian media.

The scandal comes with Peru suffering from Latin America's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country of 33 million has recorded more than 1.2 million cases and more than 43,700 deaths from Covid-19.

While leaders and government ministers in some other countries made a public display of getting vaccinated to encourage nervous citizens about safety concerns, the secrecy surrounding Peru's top officials getting the shots early has sparked criticism among ordinary folk.

"It is a more ethical issue. You and your family cannot get vaccinated when there are people on the front line, doctors, who have died," worker Anais Rojas told AFP.

"I do not see (this matter) as a priority at this time, given the situation we are in, (but) I believe that an investigation should be done," said Kevin Calero, an administrative employee.

Wagner was previously foreign minister from 1985-88 and then again from 2002-03.

A career diplomat who entered the foreign office in 1963, he was previously defense minister and ambassador to the US and the Netherlands.

Peru Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine Pilar Mazzetti Martin Vizcarra

Peru names 6th FM in under a year as vaccine scandal grows

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters