Chad's Deby says deploying 1,200 soldiers to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso border zone

N'DJAMENA: Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno said on Twitter Monday he would send 1,200 soldiers to the flashpoint "three border" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso as part of the G5 Sahel group's fight against militants in the region.

Defence ministers from the regional group, which also includes Mauritania, visited the troops slated for the deployment at their current posting in the Nigerien city of N'Guigmi, near the Chadian border, state television in Chad showed.

Chad has repeatedly vowed to deploy troops to the "three border" zone without following through in the past.