ANL 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.15%)
ASC 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 98.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
DGKC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.88%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 87.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.11%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.18%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.52%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TRG 124.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.13%)
UNITY 33.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 5,038 Increased By ▲ 61.68 (1.24%)
BR30 25,796 Increased By ▲ 277.53 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,830 Increased By ▲ 454 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,594 Increased By ▲ 247.26 (1.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chad's Deby says deploying 1,200 soldiers to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso border zone

  • Chad has repeatedly vowed to deploy troops to the "three border" zone without following through in the past.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

N'DJAMENA: Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno said on Twitter Monday he would send 1,200 soldiers to the flashpoint "three border" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso as part of the G5 Sahel group's fight against militants in the region.

Defence ministers from the regional group, which also includes Mauritania, visited the troops slated for the deployment at their current posting in the Nigerien city of N'Guigmi, near the Chadian border, state television in Chad showed.

Chad has repeatedly vowed to deploy troops to the "three border" zone without following through in the past.

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno regional group N'Guigmi Nigerien

Chad's Deby says deploying 1,200 soldiers to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso border zone

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters