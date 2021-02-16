Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an investigation into a rocket attack on an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region and promised to "hold accountable those responsible."

"We are outraged by today's rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," he said in a statement. "I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible."