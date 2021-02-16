FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Tuesday for Egypt on an official two-day visit.

His visit is taking place in the backdrop of the meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, held on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Makkah Summit in 2019, and on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019.

According to a press release by the Foreign Office, (FO), FM will hold detailed consultations with his Egyptian counterpart and call on other dignitaries. The FM will also interact with leading Egyptian businessmen and members of the Pakistani community.

"The visit of the Foreign Minister is expected to further strengthen and diversify Pakistan’s bilateral ties with brotherly Egypt," FO said. The statement further said that Egypt plays a key role in the Middle East, while its deep linkages with the African Continent make it a gateway to Africa.

In line with Pakistan’s desire to forge stronger ties with the Islamic world, as well as the government’s ‘Engage Africa” initiative, Pakistan accords high importance to its partnership with Egypt, FO statement said.

FO continued that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close fraternal relations firmly anchored on common faith, culture and values, with more than 40 agreements signed between the two sides in diverse fields provide a firm basis for enhanced cooperation.