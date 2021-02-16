CJ terms attack on IHC 'disgraceful, undignified'

ISLAMABAD: The chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, terming the lawyers attack on the judicial compound on 8th February "disgraceful and undignified", expressed resolve to take the matter to its logical conclusion.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah made the remarks, while hearing a case against the lawyers who were involved in storming the judicial compound.

During the hearing, a large number of the counsels appeared and strongly condemned the storming of the High Court on 8th February by a few enrolled advocates.

They unequivocally stated that they would not allow a handful of enrolled advocates to tarnish the image of the entire legal fraternity.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Secretary, Sohail Akbar Chaudhary, and vice-president appeared before the court and gave an assurance on behalf of the association that those who were involved in the incident of storming of the court would definitely be proceeded against.

They stated that the association had already condemned the incident and that its members would always strive to uphold the dignity of the noble profession.

Sarfraz Virk, Superintendent of Police, informed the court that pursuant to the last order, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been constituted and that the presidents of Islamabad High Court Bar Association and the Islamabad District Bar were contacted to assist the investigators, so that it could be ensured that other than the miscreant lawyers no harassment is caused to others.

The JIT also includes officials from the ISI, the MI and the IB, SP CTD, SP Sadar Zone, SBPO Margalla, and SHO Margalla.

The bench observed that the commitment and resolve demonstrably displayed by the appearing counsels to uphold the dignity of the profession and the authority and prestige of this constitutional court is a true reflection of the values of the overwhelming majority of the legal fraternity throughout the country.

"The incident of 8th February is undoubtedly unforgivable because the authority of this Court was challenged. This disgraceful and undignified act will be taken to its logical conclusion, so that it is never repeated again," he added.

The IHC chief justice continued, "However, I repose my confidence in the Bars that they will play an effective role in consonance with their duty and commitment to uphold the dignity of the profession by providing to the investigators, the names of the lawyers who were involved in the incident which had lasted for more than five hours. Their cooperation with the Joint Investigation Team is vital in order to protect the innocent lawyers."

He further said that while the JIT proceeds in the matter, this Court expects that those lawyers who were not involved in the incident would not be harassed in any manner. Harassing an innocent lawyer because of mistaken identity is also intolerable.

The IHC bench stated that the JIT is expected to associate the respective Bars in order to avoid unnecessary harassment.

"This Court has a firm faith in the commitment of the overwhelming majority of lawyers to uphold the dignity of the profession and that the Bars, as their representatives, will strive to restore the confidence of the nation by ensuring that the unforgivable storming of the High Court is taken to its logical conclusion," maintained Justice Minallah.

He directed the JIT to conduct the investigations professionally and not to harass, in any manner those lawyers who were not involved.

Then, the court deferred the hearing in this matter till 20th February for further proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021